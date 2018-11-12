Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Jamie Mackay who is over in Lexington Kentucky and about to descend on US correspondent Todd Clark's farm with 30 dinner guests!

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on whether the West Coast has seen the last of the heavy rain, if there are any thunderstorms in store and if Taihape will see any of the wet stuff.

James Stewart:

Stewart Dairies is an 800 cow operation in the Manawatu and one of the 16 farms that invited the public to look around yesterday for the Fonterra Open Gates initiative. How many of the 800 pre-registered people turned up and was there a poo-nami come milking time?

Jamie Mackay and Todd Clark:

We catch up with the host of The Country, Jamie Mackay and our US correspondent Todd Clark from Lexington Kentucky as the South States Farming Tour continues.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky, who talk about the latest from their neck of the woods and have a bit of a yarn about Fonterra.

Paul Allison:

The voice of Forsyth Barr Stadium is leading the Laker Farming and Footy Tour and reports from London about Armistice Day and the All Blacks' win over England at Twickenham.