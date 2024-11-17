Hardy Froneman, of Hoof Trim, Hawke’s Bay, specialises in the Dutch five-step method.

A qualified professional hoof trimmer, Froneman has worked for more than 10 years with two of the largest independent veterinary companies in New Zealand, where he served as a large animal technician and hoof trimmer.

In addition to his practical experience, Froneman is also a founding member of the New Zealand Cattle Hoof Trimmers Association, an organisation dedicated to advancing the standards and practices of hoof trimming in the industry.

Cows need regular trimming to maintain proper hoof shape and length, preventing overgrowth and associated problems.

Adjusting hooves that have developed deformities or imbalances restores proper function and comfort.

Regular hoof trimming is crucial for preventing lameness, improving mobility and enhancing the overall health of cattle.

Healthy hooves contribute to better weight distribution, reduced stress on joints and increased productivity.

Regular maintenance helps identify and address issues early, preventing more serious problems down the line.

While he’s hoof trimming Froneman can evaluate the overall health of the hooves and identify issues such as cracks, infections or lesions.

A trimmer's goal is to leave hooves in a balanced and healthy state.

By identifying the causes of lameness, he can provide appropriate treatment plans.

Froneman can then manage and treat conditions such as foot rot, abscesses, white line disease, sole ulcers and laminitis.

He can also clean, dress and monitor injuries to the hooves.

While some cows may be more anxious or difficult to handle during trimming, Froneman has trained in low-stress handling techniques to ensure the animals are safe and comfortable.

He takes a calm and patient approach, allowing time for the cow to relax.

During a hoof trimming session, each cow will be assessed individually.

The process involves cleaning the hooves, removing excess growth and addressing any abnormalities or issues.

Professional trimmers use specialised tools and techniques to ensure the process is efficient and minimises the animal’s stress.

The frequency of hoof trimming can vary depending on factors such as the environment, diet and activity level of cattle.

Generally, it is recommended to trim hooves annually.

However, individual assessments may be necessary to determine the best schedule forthe herd.

Remember — happy hooves = happy herd.



