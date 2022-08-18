'Project Happy': Fonterra looking into the benefits of probiotics

Photo / Christine Cornege

Content brought to you by Fonterra

Fonterra's ingredients business, NZMP, recently announced it will expand an existing partnership with Sun Genomics, to learn more about probiotics.

A pilot study tested one of the-co-op's probiotic strains with Sun Genomic's customers, to determine if there were any significant improvements in mental wellness and happiness.

The clinical trial was so successful that it was now entering its second phase, called "Project Happy," research clinician at Fonterra's Research & Development Centre, Maher Fuad said.

Beginning on September 1, 2022, the six-week trial is designed to further validate findings from the partnership's initial consumer pilot study and has been expanded to include 120 healthy volunteers.

"We had some significant findings during the pilot study," Fuad told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

"We found after 60 days of consuming a probiotic formulation and rating their ... psychological well-being, participants' mean happiness score actually increased."

After analysing these results, NZMP knew it would be beneficial to expand its relationship with Sun Genomics and build on this success, Fuad said.

Listen below:

"The difference between the data was statistically significant, showing that [participants] actually felt happier after taking the probiotics."

A previous study highlighted why these findings were important, Fuad said.

"We conducted a survey in May this year among a nationally-representative sample of over 1000 adults in the US and we found that 37 per cent of them were actually concerned about their mood and stress."

The survey of US adults found that in addition to digestive and immune health, a meaningful number of consumers are already taking probiotics for weight management, skin health, mood/stress and feminine-related health.

The safety of using probiotics was also a benefit, Fuad said.

"[Our] research shows that while consumers are really embracing new dietary ingredients for a wide range of health and wellness benefits, they at the same time, also have some concerns about safety and efficacy."

This was why probiotics were exciting, as they had shown promise in many different areas of health, with very few undesirable side effects, Fuad said.

"There is a good consensus that probiotics are safe, and suppliers have been willing to invest in clinical trials in order to demonstrate their effectiveness."