The Country's Rowena Duncum kick starts this year's wool report with PGG Wrightson's South Island wool procurement manager Rob Cochrane. It is the middle of crossbred wool season and things are looking busy.

The wool growers for 2020 are very active at this time of year with the summer shearing still going strong.

However, Cochrane notes "the wool quality is battling a little bit, and generally the wool market hasn't moved very much".

Colour contamination continues to be an issue of late. Cochrane says some of this can be attributed to the humidity. Cochrane adds that raddle marks are less frequent as growers are taking more care of their flocks.

Lamb's wool is not performing as well as it has been in previous weeks. Cochrane says this might be a glitch in the system or might be influenced by recent events in China.

Duncum queries if wool auctions will feature at any of the rural Field Days this year.

Cochrane says at this stage that the wool auctions will stay with Hawkes Bay and Canterbury A and P Shows.

Cochrane anticipates that the market will remain consistent for the next few weeks to come.