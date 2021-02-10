Livestock Report: The rise of technology in the sales yard

Photo / File

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson.

The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's Product Manager for Bidr, Liam Beattie, to talk about New Zealand's livestock market.

Platforms such as Bidr became a bit of a "cloud with a silver lining" during New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown, Mackay said.

Beattie explained that this was an upside as there was phenomenal interest in livestock trading online.

However, this was hampered by the industry supply chain being clogged due to droughts, exports and overseas markets, as well as social distancing factors at meat works, Beattie said.

The success story from all this was the development of their hybrid auction trading platform with participants from around the country (and internationally) both viewing and bidding at online auctions.

Listen below:

Hybrid online auctions systems provided added value to the sale of livestock as it gave buyers the opportunity to either be onsite to view the stock or to participate in an online capacity. Beattie added that it broaden the reach of sellers.

Beattie didn't feel as though online transactions meant the end for sale yards, due to sale yards dealing in small numbers.

Mackay agreed, saying "you can't have a cup of tea with other cockies online".