Fonterra's grass-fed cheese gains popularity in Vietnam and Korea

The Country
2 mins to read

Fonterra has partnered with a top pizza chain in Vietnam to promote NZ grass-fed cheese. Photo / Damian Alexander / Likeminds Agency

Content brought to you by Fonterra

The Country Sport Breakfast catches up with the team at Fonterra. Today, host Brian Kelly is joined by Hailey Ryan, General Manager for Global Quick Service Restaurants.

“Last week I talked to Fonterra Vietnam about the amazing work they’re doing growing your Foodservice business. I believe you have more news from Vietnam,” Kelly said.

“One of our global Foodservice customers who is the leading pizza chain in Vietnam, with 110 stores across the country, is partnering with us to promote Fonterra’s sustainability credentials and our New Zealand grass-fed cheese”, Ryan said.

This customer prides themselves on using high-quality ingredients that include Fonterra’s mozzarella, they’re topping their pizzas with.

They have teamed up with Fonterra to tell the story of grass-fed dairy on social media and in-store menus.

It highlights the freshness and taste of Fonterra’s New Zealand-made mozzarella, from cows who graze on pasture.

“So there’s a lot of interest in Fonterra’s grass-fed story,” Kelly asked.

“Our customers see the value of our dairy that is pasture-raised and comes from cows grazing outside on grass,” Ryan said.

Over in Korea, one of Fonterra’s largest retail customers is also showcasing the benefits of Fonterra’s grass-fed cheese.

Emart Traders is a leading retailer in Korea, famous for their big box warehouse chain and wide range of products - similar to Costco in New Zealand.

Emart Traders serves up pizzas topped with Fonterra’s IQF mozzarella at its Traders cafés, which had 7 million people through the doors last year.

In their stores, Emart Traders showcases the benefits of grass-fed dairy with displays advertising the co-op’s mozzarella as “golden cheese, full of aroma, taste and freshness”.

“We all think New Zealand dairy is the best, and it’s great to see your customers openly promoting the grass-fed credentials”, Kelly said.

In some markets like Vietnam or Korea, increasing awareness of Fonterra’s grass-fed proposition drives consumers to choose dairy products with sustainability and provenance credentials.

Ryan said New Zealand’s reputation as a great place to source dairy and grass-fed proposition set Fonterra’s products apart in these markets.

“Having our customers value the work our farmers are doing on-farm and actively promoting it, is a great recognition of our focus on building our sustainability position.”

Save

