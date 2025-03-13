Fonterra's grass-fed cheese gains popularity in Vietnam and Korea

They have teamed up with Fonterra to tell the story of grass-fed dairy on social media and in-store menus.

It highlights the freshness and taste of Fonterra’s New Zealand-made mozzarella, from cows who graze on pasture.

“So there’s a lot of interest in Fonterra’s grass-fed story,” Kelly asked.

“Our customers see the value of our dairy that is pasture-raised and comes from cows grazing outside on grass,” Ryan said.

Over in Korea, one of Fonterra’s largest retail customers is also showcasing the benefits of Fonterra’s grass-fed cheese.

Emart Traders is a leading retailer in Korea, famous for their big box warehouse chain and wide range of products - similar to Costco in New Zealand.

Emart Traders serves up pizzas topped with Fonterra’s IQF mozzarella at its Traders cafés, which had 7 million people through the doors last year.

In their stores, Emart Traders showcases the benefits of grass-fed dairy with displays advertising the co-op’s mozzarella as “golden cheese, full of aroma, taste and freshness”.

“We all think New Zealand dairy is the best, and it’s great to see your customers openly promoting the grass-fed credentials”, Kelly said.

In some markets like Vietnam or Korea, increasing awareness of Fonterra’s grass-fed proposition drives consumers to choose dairy products with sustainability and provenance credentials.

Ryan said New Zealand’s reputation as a great place to source dairy and grass-fed proposition set Fonterra’s products apart in these markets.

“Having our customers value the work our farmers are doing on-farm and actively promoting it, is a great recognition of our focus on building our sustainability position.”