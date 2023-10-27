Fonterra: Taste the Care campaign launched

Content brought to you by Fonterra

Fonterra’s Director of Marketing at Fonterra Brands New Zealand, Renee Milkop-Kerr, chats to The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly about the exciting new Anchor campaign Taste the Care.

“We’ve created four 15-second videos showing New Zealand whanau enjoying the simple pleasure of dairy goodness in different ways using some of the delicious Anchor products like milk, cheese, yoghurt and butter,” Renee Milkop-Kerr told Brian Kelly.

“That’s really exciting,” Kelly said. “Anchor has been around for quite some time and Kiwi families are familiar with Anchor products. So what is the inspiration behind this campaign?” asked Kelly.

“For me, this is about going back to the heart of Anchor, which is how it shows up for everyday families with over 90 per cent of Kiwi households buying Anchor products at least once a year.

“This morning I had a look in my fridge, and I have Anchor milk, butter, custard cream, yoghurt and even processed cheese which my husband likes to eat,” said Milkop-Kerr.

“Did it all start with the butter, way, way, way back?” asked Kelly.

Listen to the interview below:

“It did, way way, back’” said Milkop-Kerr.

“Can you remember how long the brand has been around?” asked Kelly.

“It’s been around for over 160 years, so that’s a really long time, it’s like New Zealand’s second oldest brand,” said Milkop-Kerr.

“Which is fantastic, just like a good cheese, it just gets better and better. What message does Anchor want to deliver to the New Zealand consumer,” asked Kelly.

“It is all about celebrating the goodness of New Zealand dairy every day. So, we are honoured to be this longstanding brand that has been part of breakfasts, lunch boxes, and bring-a-plates for over six generations now.

“Finally, we are really proud that we source all our milk from world-class farms right here in Aotearoa New Zealand. Kiwis can taste that care in every drop, dollop & spoonful that they put into whatever they like every day,” said Milkop-Kerr.











