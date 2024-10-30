Advertisement
Fonterra showcasing the value of grass-fed dairy

Fonterra has been showcasing the value of grass-fed dairy to some of its large customers. Photo / Christine McKay

Content brought to you by Fonterra

The Country Sport Breakfast catches up with the team at Fonterra. Today, host Brian Kelly is joined by Teh-han Chow, CEO for Greater China, who’s usually based in Shanghai but joining us today in Auckland.

“What’s brought you to Auckland today?” Kelly asked.

Chow said he was in New Zealand as Fonterra was hosting some of its large customers at a two-day event showcasing the value of grass-fed dairy.

Coming from around the world, there are about 100 people attending from seven countries, including China, Japan and Thailand.

It’s an opportunity for Fonterra to engage with farmers, industry leaders, businesses and government representatives to learn more about New Zealand’s sustainable dairy production and Fonterra’s sustainability credentials.

On day one of the event, attendees heard about what makes New Zealand’s grass-fed proposition so special, Chow said.

They also heard from dairy industry representatives, including Campbell Parker, CEO of DairyNZ, on why grass-fed dairy is the best.

Chow said that specifically, dairy, meat, and products from pasture-fed livestock contained a higher proportion of beneficial fats and carotenoids, so they were more nutritious.

“It’s the first time Fonterra has hosted a conference like this, it must be great for the co-op to connect with customers on sustainability like this,” Kelly said.

“There’s a strong demand around the world for natural, grass-fed dairy as a premium source of nutrition and our customers see the value of our sustainably produced dairy,” Chow said.

“We all know New Zealand is renowned for its clean air and great outdoors, and it’s one of the best places for growing grass, almost all year round.”

The environment in New Zealand and Fonterra’s grass-fed farming system make Fonterra and its products unique.

Chow said Fonterra found it important that customers know about the co-op’s sustainability targets and ambitions.

He said achieving sustainability goals required collaboration and a collective effort from everyone — from farmers to customers.

Attendees will spend time on a New Zealand dairy farm to see firsthand how Fonterra’s farmers care for their land and their animals.

They will also visit one of Fonterra’s manufacturing sites to gain an understanding of the co-op’s grass-fed story which starts on the farm and flows through the entire supply chain to create value for customers.

Chow said it was always great to have people from around the world come and see the great dairy industry here in New Zealand.

