‘Fonterra Grand Prix’ brings Japan to New Zealand

File photo / Christine Cornege

Content brought to you by Fonterra

Anyone hearing the term “Fonterra Grand Prix” could easily think it’s all about cows and cars, but it’s actually a bakery and confectionery recipe competition.

Japanese professional chefs compete in the Fonterra Grand Prix to produce unique recipes and creations using Fonterra’s grass-fed butter such as Anchor, Anchor Food Professionals and NZMP brands.

The competition is hosted by Fonterra Japan with support from the New Zealand embassy in Japan.

Masataka Matsuyama from Fonterra’s North Asia team currently is in New Zealand with seven competition winners.

More than sixty professional chefs competed in the event, he told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

“The event is all about promoting New Zealand grass-fed dairy products,” he said.

Dairy cows grazing on grass is a familiar sight in New Zealand but for much of the world, including Japan, grass-fed dairy is rare.

“Promoting awareness and maximizing the value gained from New Zealand’s sustainable pasture-raised dairy farming is core to our strategy.”

The Fonterra Grand Prix competition begins with recipe examinations in the first round and culminates in the final on-site baking presentations.

From these, three award winners are decided for each of the bakery and confectionery categories.

The judges had impressive credentials, Matsuyama said.

“Well-known professional chefs who have won global culinary competitions judge the contest.”

The next step for winners is to commercialise their creations within 12 months of clinching an award.

“Their creations from the latest recipe competition held last year are already being sold in retail stores, hotels and their own bakeries in Japan.”

Matsuyama reckoned one recipe commercialised last year would pique New Zealanders’ interest - a Hokey Pokey Brioche.

“I’m told it might appeal to Kiwis given their love for hokey pokey ice cream.”

However, it’s not all about recipes for the seven winners in New Zealand, they’re here to learn about how Kiwi dairy cows are farmed so they can return home as grass-fed “ambassadors” for the Japanese market.

“This week they have visited a dairy farm and our Whareroa plant in Taranaki where they were able to observe first-hand our grass-fed butter being made at one of our cutting-edge production facilities.”

The tour continued yesterday with a visit to Fonterra’s head office - and a treat for the co-op’s staff, Matsuyama said.

“They put on a cooking demonstration and let people taste their amazing creations.”