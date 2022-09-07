DairyNZ shouts 'Breakfast on Us' for farm teams around NZ

Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by DairyNZ



DairyNZ is hosting Breakfast on Us, a series of events that not only give farm teams a good feed but also a chance to get together after a busy calving season.

It was great to have Breakfast on Us up and running after a Covid-enforced hiatus, Sarah Speight, DairyNZ's General Manager for Farm Performance said.

"These events, they're not a new thing, we've been running them for a couple of years but Covid interrupted us last year of course," she told The Country Sport Breakfast's, Brian Kelly.

DairyNZ is running 42 Breakfast on Us events across the country, in conjunction with Fonterra, the Rural Support Trust and other industry partners.

Things were running smoothly so far, Speight said.

"We're past the halfway point today – we've run 21 of them."

Speight is relatively new to her role at DairyNZ but has wasted no time getting stuck in.

She has already been cooking up a storm at one of the recent events, offering up a mouth-watering menu for hungry farmers.

"I was out helping cook in Paengaroa the other day and we had hash browns, bacon, eggs, rolls – you name it – it was a pretty good cook up actually."

It wasn't just about providing a great spread however, it was also an opportunity to give dairy farmers a break after a particularly stressful calving season this year, Speight said.

"It's been tough. The wet weather in many areas has been really difficult and it's a time of year when people are under pressure anyway."

Staff shortages, along with rising on-farm costs - including "skyrocketing" prices for fuel, feed, and fertiliser – had put further strain on already busy dairy farmers, Speight said.

That's why events like Breakfast On Us were so important, she said.

"It's really just an opportunity for farmers to get together, either during or at the end of… a very busy time and what has been a very challenging spring in most places."

Find out more about Breakfast on Us on the events page of DairyNZ's website here.