DairyNZ: Reducing emissions 'a tough nut to crack' but farmers on track

Photo / File

Content brought to you by DairyNZ

When it comes to Kiwi dairy farmers' carbon footprint it pays to take a global view, DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle says.

Today on The Country, Climate Change Minister James Shaw spoke to Jamie Mackay about the Government's recently announced Emissions Reduction Plan.

Shaw said dairy farmers still needed to be aware of their emissions, despite New Zealand having the lowest carbon footprint in the world.

"Get Fonterra on the line and talk to them about the conversations that they're having with their big international customers who are saying to them - you need to reduce your emissions profile otherwise we won't be buying from you."

While Mackle thought some of what Shaw said was "fair," the New Zealand primary sector was still "leading the charge," when it came to emissions.

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle. Photo / Supplied

However, he agreed with Shaw that it paid to think about what customers were expecting around the world.

"The reality is the big customers have made their own carbon commitments ... so they will turn around and say to suppliers - Oi! What are you going to do to help me with that - and then that comes back to the farmer."

Mackle advised caution in thinking there was always a premium for carbon-efficient food.

"We've just got to be a bit careful when the Government says there's money on the table as well from this - that's easier said than done - sometimes it's about staying in the game."

The Government announcement included establishing a Centre for Climate Action on Agricultural Emissions and $710m over four years from the Climate Emergency Response Fund.

The primary sector was already in a "great position" with the "world's lowest-carbon dairy and meat" and this investment was welcomed, Mackle said.

"If we can channel that to things that are really going to be useful for farmers in the medium and long run, then I think it's going to improve on that."

Through research and development, Mackle also believed it was possible to cut emissions, including methane, without culling livestock numbers.

Listen below:

"It's a tough nut to crack, let's face it, I've got a bit of a rumen nutrition background as a scientist myself and it's not easy.

"But at the same time, if we really put our shoulder behind it - and that's happening globally now - and we can adapt stuff to suit our pasture-based system, then I think we can definitely improve on where we are now."

Also in today's interview: Mackle compared transport emissions to agricultural emissions, along with whether He Waka Eke Noa was a better option for farmers.