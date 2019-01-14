Energetic, keen, enthusiastic and tireless - it's the unsung rural hero - the Kiwi farm dog!

What better way to say thank you to your four-legged friend than with a year's supply of Black Hawk Working Dog?

All you need to do is enter your details below and you're in the draw to set up your good boy or girl with a year's supply of top quality tucker!

Prize is one year's supply of Black Hawk Working Dog for one dog worth up to $1500 RRP

Competition starts Monday January 14, 2019 and closes 5pm Friday, February 28, 2019.

Read NZME's terms and conditions here.
Read Black Hawk's terms and conditions here.