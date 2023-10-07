LYON, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 24: Gareth Anscombe of Wales lines up a penalty during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Wales and Australia at Parc Olympique on September 24, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Live updates of the Rugby World Cup clash between Wales and Georgia.

Captain and center Merab Sharikadze returns to a Georgia side facing Wales at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday with five changes after the Fiji loss.

Sharikadze’s 99th cap has been accommodated by Giorgi Kveseladze shifting one spot to outside center. They were also the midfield when Georgia beat Wales 13-12 for the first time last November in Cardiff.

The Lelos have 15 survivors from that game, 11 of them starters.

Prop Guram Gogichashvili and veteran hooker Shalva Mamukashvili return to the front row, and Nodar Cheishvili starts with Konstantine Mikautadze in the second row for the first time since the opening loss to Australia.

Lasha Khmaladze at fullback makes his first appearance at his third Rugby World Cup.

The Lelos lost narrowly to Fiji 17-12 last Saturday in Bordeaux. They led 9-0 and had a try ruled out by a forward pass just before halftime.

Georgia is playing for a first win in their last pool game.

Wales is already through to the quarter-finals and wants to secure a fourth straight win to top Pool C.

The Welsh named their side on Tuesday, and changed six of the starting 15 who beat Australia 40-6 in Lyon two weeks ago.

History

Played 4, Wales won 3, Georgia 1

TAB odds

Wales $1.07, Georgia $7.50, Draw $31

How to watch

Sky Sport 1 from 1.45am Sunday

Herald prediction

Wales 40 Georgia 21

Lineups

Wales: Liam Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright, Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, Tomas Francis, Dewi Lake (captain), Gareth Thomas. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham, Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow, Mason Grady.

Georgia: Lasha Khmaladze, Akaki Tabutsadze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Merab Sharikadze (captain), Davit Niniashvili, Luka Matkava, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Tornike Jalagonia, Beka Saginadze, Mikheil Gachechiladze, Konstantine Mikautadze, Nodar Cheishvili, Beka Gigashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Guram Gogichashvili. Reserves: Vano Karkadze, Nika Abuladze, Irakli Aptsiauri, Vladimer Chachnidze, Giorgi Tsutskiridze, Gela Aprasidze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Demur Tapladze.

