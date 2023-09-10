Voyager 2023 media awards

Tennis: US Open doubles finalist Erin Routliffe joins select group of Kiwis to reach Grand Slam decider

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Kiwi tennis player Erin Routliffe. Photo / Photosport

Erin Routliffe’s remarkable deeds at the US Open are a reward for perseverance, persistence and passion.

Her progression to the women’s double finals has capped a remarkable fortnight at Flushing Meadows, even if it hasn’t

