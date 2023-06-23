Voyager 2023 media awards
The Brotherhood: Secret behind 25 years of Crusaders success revealed

Kurt Bayer
Kurt Bayer

Stu Loe was no Flash Harry. Rugged farmer; tough, uncompromising front-rower. A classic country rugby man.

And in the halls of Crusaders’ Rugby Park headquarters, Christchurch, on the wall, there he is, front and foremost:

