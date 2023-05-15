Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Getty Images

One of the all-time great Silver Ferns will be called in to boost the defending champions’ Netball World Cup prospects.

Two camps will be held in Auckland and one on the Sunshine Coast in the lead-up to the event in Cape Town starting in July.

163-cap veteran Laura Langman — who also played under Dame Noeline Taurua at the Sunshine Coast Lightning — will join for the Australian leg from July 5 to 10.

Former New Zealand coach Yvonne Willering and former Adelaide Thunderbirds mentor Jane Woodlands-Thompson will also be brought in during their preparation.

Woodlands-Thompson previously worked with the Silver Ferns as a specialist coach in the lead-up to the 2019 Constellation Cup.

Taurua said their roles will be to critique management and aid in strategy.

“Just trying to pull on external people to see how we can build on those areas they bring in or introduce to give us something a wee bit different.

“I’ve been working with these people for at least two or three years so we have an understanding of what the opposition is going to come up with. Now the whole idea is how we can be better, but also what else can we bring to the mix.”

The Silver Ferns are hoping to arrange a fixture against the Lightning to get accustomed to Australian opposition.

Taurua said the camps will be about gaining clarity on their gameplan.

“Also our understanding of pressure and our ability to work through the pressure and how we work with each other is another objective.”

Taurua said they are using the same blueprint from the winning 2019 tournament preparation.

“We’ll be running at a high workload. That’s so by the time we hit the Netball World Cup in South Africa, we’ll come down in loads and that should be enough to carry us through.”

Taurua led the Lightning to back-to-back-titles and three consecutive finals between 2017 and 2019.

She said they will have high quality resources available.

“The gym, the recovery, the venue we will train in is top notch. It’s a good opportunity for us to get away but also work really hard.”

Taurua said it is also important to incorporate travel into their preparation for the tournament in Cape Town.

“We’re working our travel protocols, not only around the flights but also medical. So if anything happens, we’re not too far away from home.”

The 15-strong World Cup squad of 12 players and three reserves will be named on June 7.

The Silver Ferns depart for Cape Town on July 20, with the tournament running from July 28 to August 6.