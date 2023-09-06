The pools have been drawn and the odds are in. Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff on September 9. Video / NZ Herald

By Liam Napier in Paris

You wouldn’t know the All Blacks emerge from their heaviest defeat in history and a series of injury setbacks. In the calm before the storm, on the eve of their much-hyped World Cup opener against France, they project a relaxed and ready mood in Paris.

In one of four starting changes from the team that suffered a record loss to the Springboks at Twickenham two weeks ago, All Blacks coach Ian Foster pulled a selection surprise by naming Dalton Papali’i over Luke Jacobson at blindside flanker to confront the mammoth French pack.

The All Blacks huddle during a training session in Lyon ahead of their Rugby World Cup opener. Photo / Getty Images

Papali’i’s promotion effectively has the All Blacks starting three openside flankers alongside Sam Cane and Ardie Savea.

“Dalton has played plenty of rugby this year. We’ve got a lot of faith in both of them we just feel for this game that way round will be good for us,” Foster said after the All Blacks arrived in the stifling French capital via the train from Lyon.

“It gives us the ability to have two guys whose instincts are at the ball but Dalton also brings strong ball carrying and he’s quick around the park. He’s been a big part of our group the last 18 months and he deserves it.”

Elsewhere in the forwards Codie Taylor returns at hooker and Nepo Laulala replaces injured tighthead Tyrel Lomax. Anton Lienert-Brown is thrust into attempting to fill Jordie Barrett’s influential void at second five-eighth after he was sidelined, for this week only, by a niggly knee.

Lienert-Brown has played one test this year and started nine of his 63 at second-five but the All Blacks are backing his experience to complement Rieko Ioane in the midfield.

“He’s craving an opportunity to show he’s got the confidence back after a disruptive couple of years. We’ve got a lot of faith in him,” Foster said. “Behind the scenes he’s worked really hard at his game.”

For now at least those significant alterations have not outwardly rocked the All Blacks. In their first press appearance in Paris Foster, Cane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Sam Whitelock and Ardie Savea were all at ease.

As the heat raged outside the auditorium, there was no hint of sweat just yet.

Foster came prepared, even, by noting former French loose forward Olivier Magne’s column in the French press that labelled the All Blacks the “weakest in history”.

“We’re in a good place. We’ve had a good prep, a great Rugby Championship. If you look at the performances against South Africa, Australia and suddenly we’re World Cup favourites and then we don’t do well at Twickenham in a warm up game and suddenly we’re the worst All Blacks team ever. We smile at that, and we’re quite excited about where we’re at.”

Eleven All Blacks will make their World Cup debuts this weekend. Four of those – Ethan de Groot, Papali’i, Will Jordan and Mark Telea – in the starting side. Foster, though, is confident they will not be overawed in the frenzied atmosphere that awaits at Stade de France.

“I think the fact we’ve got a few that haven’t played in a World Cup is a strength. They’re excited and our goal is to make sure we don’t burden them with too much pressure so they can do what they do.”

Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard, following his impressive impact at Twickenham that included a stunning solo try, is a glaring omission from the bench with Finlay Christie instead preferred.

In their notable selection decision France have inserted Yoram Moefana to replace powerful midfielder injured Jonathan Danty.

As has been the theme of the week from the All Blacks, Foster played up the pressure on the hosts to perform.

“This French team has played some great rugby over the past four years. We’ve all seen them build. We’ve also seen them being put under pressure. They have to deal with expectations of their crowd. Part of World Cups is the mental side. It’s about having the confidence and courage to play the game you need to play at the right time. Until it all starts that’s where we’ll see where people are at.”

Cane spoke of his memories of the great France and All Blacks World Cup rivalry – the 2007 quarterfinal exit; attending the 2011 final success as a spectator and playing in the impeccable 2015 quarterfinal victory in Cardiff. As he prepares to lead the All Blacks out for the latest chapter, Cane won’t need to launch into a passionate pre-match speech.

“There will be a couple of key messages from the defensive side of the ball. A couple of key messages often from our drivers, our 10 or 15, around our attack. We’ll break it down how we want to start the game. The occasion is going to be enormous. I don’t think the group will need any firing up for it that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, winger Emoni Narawa has been ruled out of the tournament after injuring his back during training this week in Lyon. Scans revealed a disc issue which has ruled him out for the rest of the tournament. His replacement has yet to be announced.

With ample wing cover that includes Caleb Clarke, Fainga’anuku, Telea and Jordan the All Blacks are expected to instead call in a forward replacement for Narawa.

Brodie Retallick is nearing a comeback from his injured knee but with forwards coach Jason Ryan hinting blindside flanker Shannon Frizell could miss further pool matches with his lingering hamstring issue, the All Blacks could call up an additional loose forward.

Should the All Blacks adopt that route Samipeni Finau, having debuted in Dunedin against the Wallabies, is a leading contender. Ethan Blackadder presents another standout option after he returned from injury for Tasman last weekend.

Taranaki and Chiefs lock Josh Lord is the other possible avenue the All Blacks could explore if they want second-row cover.

“We’ll weigh that up after Friday but we clearly have to make a change,” Foster said. “It could be there [wing], it could be in the loosies. Looking at the progress of Brodie Retallick, Shannon Frizell we’ll assess that after this weekend.”

All Blacks squad

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Codie Taylor

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Scott Barrett

5. Samuel Whitelock

6. Dalton Papali’i

7. Sam Cane (c)

8. Ardie Savea

9. Aaron Smith

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. Mark Telea

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Will Jordan

15. Beauden Barrett

Reserves

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Tupou Vaa’i

20. Luke Jacobson

21. Finlay Christie

22. David Havili

23. Leicester Fainga’anuku.

France squad:

1 Réda Wardi

2 Julien Marchand

3 Uini Atonio

4 Cameron Woki

5 Thibaud Flament

6 François Cros

7 Charles Ollivon

8 Grégory Alldritt

9 Antoine Dupont (captain)

10 Matthieu Jalibert

11 Gabin Villière

12 Yoram Moefana

13 Gaël Fickou

14 Damian Penaud

15 Thomas Ramos

Reserves:

16 Peato Mauvaka

17 Jean-Baptiste Gros

18 Dorian Aldegheri

19 Romain Taofifenua

20 Paul Boudehent

21 Maxime Lucu

22 Arthur Vincent

23 Melvyn Jaminet.





France v All Blacks: Kickoff 7.15am, Saturday

Follow the match at nzherald.co.nz

Elliott Smith’s live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio

Alternative Commentary Collective: iHeartRadio and Radio Hauraki