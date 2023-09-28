Beauden Parrot, master of chaos and controversial decisions, decides on the winner of the upcoming All Blacks vs Italy game. Video / NZ Herald

Beauden Parrot, the psychic extraordinaire of the aviary world, has flapped his wings and cast his prediction for the All Blacks’ upcoming match against Italy tomorrow in Lyon.

Brace yourselves, for the winged oracle foresees an upset of colossal proportions – a victory for Italy!

This parrot prodigy did somewhat regain his credibility by guessing the right outcome for the Namibia match, and let’s not focus too much on his earlier Rugby World Cup fiasco by picking New Zealand to beat France in the opener. Even the mighty can stumble.

Considering history, where the All Blacks have thrashed Italy in all their 15 encounters, this prediction by Beauden Parrot is audacious, to say the least. You have to hand it to him though for his unflinching optimism in the face of statistical reality.

Bookies are probably laughing so hard that they might pull a muscle. New Zealand, a rugby Goliath, is placed at odds of $1.01 for a victory, while Italy, the David in this story, stands at a lofty $15.00. A draw? Well, that’s practically lottery odds at $51.00.

Ian Foster Ian Foster named the strongest team he could for the match in Lyon, welcoming back four influential figures: Shannon Frizell, Jordie Barrett, Sam Cane and Tyrel Lomax.

While Italy have improved under Kieran Crowley, their record against the All Blacks is like trying to convince Aaron Smith to keep quiet – highly unlikely.

Italy will challenge the All Blacks with their breakdown work and ball movement but with their World Cup future hanging in the balance, and after two weeks to prepare for this match, Foster’s men must deliver a performance that leaves no doubt they remain contenders in this tournament.

Using animals to help predict the winners of World Cup matches isn’t a new phenomenon, with New Zealand’s very own Richie McCow milking it in 2011 and Richie the Macaw having a go in 2015. In 2010, for the Football World Cup in South Africa, German octopus Paul rose to global fame by correctly predicting results at the tournament, including the final between Spain and the Netherlands.

All Blacks v Italy: Kickoff 8am, Saturday

