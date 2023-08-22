Owen Farrell. Photo / Getty

England captain Owen Farrell has been hit with a four-week ban and will miss the side’s opening two matches of the Rugby World Cup.

The new ban comes after World Rugby appealed against the initial decision to overturn the red card he received against Wales earlier this month.

Farrell was initially yellow-carded for the high, dangerous tackle on Wales flanker Taine Basham in England’s 19-17 win in the World Cup warmup game at Twickenham. It was later upgraded to a red card after video review but an independent judicial committee said that decision was wrong, citing a “sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier” before Farrell attempted the tackle.

World Rugby reviewed the committee’s full written decision and last week said it would appeal.

That decision was made this morning with a four-week ban given.

“The Committee applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head (six-matches). Taking all considerations into account, including the player’s acceptance of foul play, clear demonstration of remorse and his good character, the Committee agreed a four-match suspension,” the decision said.

Farrell was already stood down from last weekend’s warm-up against Ireland and can’t play in the side’s final World Cup warm-up against Samoa on Sunday NZT.

England open their World Cup against Argentina on September 10 before playing Japan eight days later. Farrell will be available for the third pool game against Chile and the team’s final pool game against Samoa.

England are also awaiting the decision on a ban for prop Billy Vunipola who was given a red card against Ireland over the weekend. He will learn his fate for a dangerous tackle tomorrow NZT.



