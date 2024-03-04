Izayah Le'afa of the Breakers looks dejected as he sits on the bench after being fouled out during the NBL Play-In Qualifier match between Illawarra Hawks and New Zealand Breakers. Photo / Getty Images

Izayah Le'afa of the Breakers looks dejected as he sits on the bench after being fouled out during the NBL Play-In Qualifier match between Illawarra Hawks and New Zealand Breakers. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Breakers 85 Illawarra Hawks 88

The New Zealand Breakers season has ended in dramatic circumstances with a buzzer-beater attempt bouncing out of the hoop with a chance to send their NBL play-in game against the Illawarra Hawks into overtime.

The hopes of a fairytale finish to the career of club great Thomas Abercrombie were dashed as the Hawks advanced to the playoffs with a 88-85 victory.

Breakers star import Parker Jackson-Cartwright had the chance to send the game to overtime with a three-point attempt at the buzzer, but the ball bounced out of the hoop and Illawarra rejoiced.

After a season spent defying the odds in the face of injuries, the Breakers came within an inch of causing their second upset this Play-in series.

“There’s going to be a time later to be proud of our process and how we go about our business and how we competed in battle,” said Breakers coach Mody Maor.

“[But] this group deserved to fight another day. I’m heartbroken that we weren’t able to deliver this.”

Tom Abercrombie playing his last game for the Breakers. Getty Images

Hawks guard Justin Robinson starred, with 24 of his 26 points coming in the second half, when the game turned into an arm wrestle after early Illawarra dominance.

American Robinson hit three pairs of free throws across the final 30 seconds to restore a three-point lead before a rocking Wollongong crowd.

“I just love those moments, I think. I’ve been that way my whole life,” Robinson said of his composure at the death.

“It’s who I am, it’s how my parents raised me, to never give up.”

The Hawks, who began the season with a 2-7 record, now have the chance to book a Grand Final berth when they face Melbourne United in a three-match Play-off series that begins on Thursday.

“We’re not supposed to be here,” said Hawks coach Justin Tatum, who took charge mid-season.

“We fought from the graveyard to be up top and have a heartbeat.

“Now we just want to find a way to keep playing and keep making our mark.”

The result ends Abercrombie’s NBL career after 429 games, with the Breakers’ most-capped player announcing his intention to retire earlier this season.





In the end Illawarra were rewarded for starting with a 31-17 first quarter, and for their ability to minimise the impact of Jackson-Cartwright.

The American, coming off a season-high 34 points, had a mixed night with 19 points from 29 per cent field-goal shooting, and six turnovers to go with his nine assists.

The Hawks employed a tight man-to-man defence on Jackson-Cartwright all night, with Wani Swaka Lo Buluk particularly effective in stifling him before the main change.

“The goal was to cut the head off the snake,” Tatum said.

Sam Froling (21 points, nine rebounds) led the way early for the Hawks, who capitalised in the paint as Breakers centre Mangok Mathiang found himself in foul trouble.

Izayah Le’Afa (11 points, three steals) starred on an 11-0 run that put the Breakers back in the game after quarter-time, before Jackson-Cartwright hit a lay-up to level the scores at the half.

Illawarra rediscovered their transition offence in the third quarter as Robinson began to make his presence felt with 10 points for the period.

He finished having hit all 14 of his free-throw attempts.

The lead changed eight times in the final quarter as the Breakers threatened to do what they’ve done all season and somehow find a way, even after Will McDowell-White went off with an ankle issue.

But Robinson, who hit two three-pointers in the final quarter, had his eye in late to seal the win.