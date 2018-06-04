Raid the NFL. Take two running backs, a defensive end and a practice squad, add Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and get them involved in rugby. What do you get?

According to ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg, you get a squad that would see the United States "so thoroughly dominate rugby, other countries would quit".

Van Valkenburg tweeted his theoretical team - which would include young running backs Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Ezekiel Elliot (Dallas Cowboys), along with JJ Watt (Houston Texans) - which he came up with after "briefly" watching college rugby.

Briefly watched college rugby today while getting a hair cut b/c they wouldn’t turn on golf. Conclusion: If you gave me a year, Urban Meyer, Zeke Elliott, JJ Watt, Leonard Foutnette & an NFL practice squad, the US would so thoroughly dominate rugby, other countries would quit. — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) June 3, 2018

He then went on to question the ability of New Zealand's rugby players when called put by a rugby fans, and said: "It's a serious insult to think any of those NZ dudes is as good of an athlete as Fournette."

His takes weren't well received, with plenty of punters coming to the support of the 15-man game, including Welsh pundit Simon Thomas, who called the America's take "both ignorant and arrogant".

Sevens or full XV? You’re wrong either way but I’m just interested. — MaulOver Rugby (@mauloverpodcast) June 3, 2018

Clueless — Jonathan Davies OBE (@JiffyRugby) June 4, 2018

A statement which is both ignorant and arrogant - not a great combination. — Simon Thomas (@simonrug) June 4, 2018