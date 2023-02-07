Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: ‘I’m fast enough to win’ - Scott McLaughlin ready to take next step in IndyCar career

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Scott McLaughlin. Photo / AP

Scott McLaughlin. Photo / AP

Scott McLaughlin believes he has what it takes to win an IndyCar championship in his third full season on the American grid.

The Kiwi Team Penske driver has improved steadily in his first three years

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport