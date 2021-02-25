Golf: Lydia Ko shines in season-opening round on LPGA Tour

Lydia Ko. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand golfer Kydia Ko has started the 2021 LPGA Tour in superb form, firing a stunning opening round at the Gainbridge Championship.

Ko, who finished a challenging 2020 tour with four top-10 finishes, posted an eagle, six birdies and a bogey in a seven-under round of 66 to lead the field by two shots.

Two players sit in a tie for second place - Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen and the US' Nelly Korda at five under - while seven players are sitting in a tie for fourth place at four under in a stacked leaderboard.

After a pre-season that included a six-week break in Korea where she had surgery on a deviated septum, Ko's performance at her home course – the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club - was both surprising and encouraging ahead of a 2021 season she hopes will include a trip to the Olympics.

"I've only been back in Florida for three to four weeks, so ever since I've been back, I've been slowly getting back into things, working out where my trainers, working on the swing with [coach] Sean [Foley].

"I wish I had a bit more time to get ready for this event. That's the time I had, so I tried to be as productive as I could."

Despite Lake Nona being her home course, Ko told media after the round that today was the best she'd ever played on what was a challenging set of holes.

"Hands down. I think this is probably my best score around here.

"But I think it's a pretty tricky golf course and the greens are subtle in some areas. I think that makes it extra tricky."

Ko achieved massive success as a teenager, winning two majors among her 15 tournament victories and more than US$10 million in prizemoney. But her drought without a victory, which she went close to breaking last year in finishing runner-up at the Marathon Classic in Ohio, will be three years in April.

With today's impressive opening round, her chances of breaking that drought have been significantly raised.