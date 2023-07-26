Football Ferns forward Jacqui Hand is accepting of the VAR call that proved so costly on Tuesday night, in the shock 1-0 loss to the Philippines.

In the 68th minute, Hand was in dreamland, having just scored an equaliser for her country, in front of a packed 32,357 crowd in Wellington.

The celebrations were huge, as Hand ran to celebrate with her teammates and was engulfed by almost the entire bench.

It was a beautiful moment - until it wasn’t - as the VAR official found that the shoulder of Hannah Wilkinson had strayed offside in the build-up.

The VAR decision which denied the Football Ferns an equaliser. Photo / Sky Sport

Given the forensic way the rules are applied, it was the correct call, if a bit cruel.

“It’s VAR,” said Hand. “They say it’s offside, so it’s offside. It is part of the game. It sucks obviously, but that is what VAR is there for. We still had the chances from there.”

It had been an amazing feeling - as her header looped over the keeper inside the far post, after Wilkinson had created the opportunity, retrieving the ball from the byline and sending over an inch-perfect cross.

“It felt like we finally put it away,” said Hand.

And then came the shock, as the referee blew the whistle just before the Philippines were about to kick off.

“I didn’t really know it was being checked for a while, until we got back for halfway,” said Hand.

Hand hadn’t seen the graphic - and couldn’t hide her surprise when it was displayed on a reporter’s phone. “Yup, that’s close.”

Hand has been the Ferns’ revelation of the World Cup so far.

She was superb against Norway and continued that form in Wellington.

The Football Ferns players were dejected after their loss to the Philippines. Photo / Getty Images

While some of her teammates couldn’t maintain their levels, the 24-year-old did, a constant threat on both flanks. Aside from the header, she also had a great opportunity a few minutes earlier, hitting the woodwork after running on to a precise Olivia Chance pass.

“I saw Liv going down the line, it was a brilliant ball,” said Hand. “I thought it was going in but that stupid post kept it out. That is how football goes sometimes - we really needed to put them away.”

As her teammates trooped past her in various states of dejection, Hand was firm in her belief that the Ferns can still progress.

The permutations are varied, but it’s most likely that New Zealand will have to beat Switzerland in Dunedin on Sunday, after the two European teams drew 0-0 on Tuesday in Hamilton.

It will be a difficult task, given the world No 20 Swiss are well organised and defensively resolute. But Hand retains hope.

“The job is not done yet,” said Hand. “We are ready to beat Switzerland and that puts us on six points, you never know what the other results are going to be. There are positives to take away from this game. That Norway game was amazing and we moved past that.

“Philippines brought their ‘A’ game but we absolutely dominated, we had the chances and it is a matter of finetuning things to get back and pick ourselves up for the next game.

“It’s disappointing but it was always an option, Philippines are a good team. It’s not over yet. It’s how we pick ourselves up.”

Hand said the team retained confidence and belief ahead of the final match.

“It sucked to lose but we have all experienced that before,” said Hand. “But I can feel the vibe - we are all in this together, our team, coaches, staff, everyone involved.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.



