Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023: Behind the scenes of Football Ferns’ shock loss to Philippines in Wellington

Michael Burgess
By
6 mins to read
The Philippines win over New Zealand's Football Ferns 1-0. Video / Sky Sport

The Football Ferns remain defiant.

They believe there could still be another triumphant chapter in their World Cup journey, even if it was hard to escape the feeling in Wellington on Tuesday night that this

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport