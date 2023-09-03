Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Every All Blacks Rugby World Cup match ranked

Cameron McMillan
By
28 mins to read
The pools have been drawn and the odds are in. Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff on September 9. Video / NZ Herald

The All Blacks have run out for 56 Rugby World Cup encounters (with one match cancelled) from when John Kirwan ran 90 metres to score in the tournament opener against Italy in 1987. Some have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport