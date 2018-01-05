Hamish Bond. Photo / Photosport

Hamish Bond is now a national champion in two sports.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist rower has cashed in on his switch to cycling, comprehensively winning the national elite men's time trial title in Napier this afternoon.

Bond, who finished third last year, was dominant this time around, winning by a minute and 29 seconds in an time of 50 minutes and 48 seconds on the 40 kilometre course.

The 31-year-old was fastest through all of the check points, building an early lead and increasing his advantage through every timecheck to easily claim the title.

Michael Vink claimed second place, while Jason Christie finished third, a further eight seconds back.

Bond was pleased with how he fared in tough conditions.

"Really pleased with the result - there's some tough sections on the course there with the wind - you've got punchy climbs which you've really got to work hard to get up them.

"It was hard, everytime I do a race like that I wonder what on earth I'm doing, maybe I should go back to rowing - it hurts and it carries on hurting for 50 minutes," Bond joked.

Bond was aided by the absence of the country's two best time trialists, with George Bennett and defending champion Jack Bauer - who is battling an illness - only taking part in Sunday's road race.

However, Bond was excellent in the tough conditions, beating Bauer's time from last year by over a minute, and he is set to race in the time trial at the Commonwealth Games. There, he could be a serious medal chance due to the fact most World Tour riders are set to miss the Games.

Additionally, Bond showed promise at the world championships last year, finishing 39th out of 64 riders, despite puncturing early on, and he has shown drastic improvements over the past year.

"I know I'm a lot faster -12 months ago it was my last time trial - I've been more or less exclusively training for time trial for 12 months. I've increased speed in all elements, and that's what I've got to do. You've got to keep refining and keep thinking and realise it's just the start - I'm on an accelerated path," Bond said.

Now, he's targeting the Commonwealth Games, and another trip to the world championships in the time trial.

"This is the first tick in the box and it's just about progressing. I've identified the time trial as a niche opportunity where I can get on the world stage and compete against the best, but not in a typical fashion.

"The Commonwealth Games is the big one this year - that's an opportunity I'd like to make the most of, and ultimately get back on the biggest international stage - the world championships."

If Bond can perform on those stages, his ultimate goal - the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - will start to look like a real possibility.

The men's under 23 title was won by Ian Talbot of Team Skoda Racing, while Georgia Williams claimed the women's elite title.