Cricket: New Zealand Cricket's Greg Barclay elected as Independent ICC Chair

NZC president Greg Barclay presents a trophy to winning captain Eoin Morgan after a T20 series last year. Photosport

Auckland-based commercial lawyer Greg Barclay has landed one of the biggest, most politically charged jobs in sport.

Barclay, director of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) since 2012, has been voted into the position of chairman of the International Cricket Council. He replaces outgoing chairman Shashank Manohar.

Barclay is also an experienced company director holding board positions with various New Zealand and Australian companies.

He was a director of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015 and is a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association.

Barclay follows in the footsteps of Sir Alan Isaac, who had the old role of president from 2012-14, in the days when the position was shared among the full member boards.

"It is an honour to be elected as the Chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support. I hope we can come together to lead the sport and emerge from the global pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth," Barclay said in a release.

"I look forward to working in partnership with our Members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket. I take my position as a custodian of the game very seriously and am committed to working on behalf of all 104 ICC Members to create a sustainable future for our sport.

"I'd like to thank Imran Khwaja for his leadership as acting ICC Chair during a difficult period for the game and I look forward to continuing a close working relationship with him in the future."