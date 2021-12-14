Basketball: New Zealand Breakers signed ex-NBA guard Chasson Randle as injury replacement player

Chasson Randle played 41 games for the Orlando Magic in the 2020-21 NBA season. Photo / Getty Images

The injury riddled New Zealand Breakers are set to get some relief, with former Orlando Magic point guard Chasson Randle joining the team as an injury replacement player.

The 28-year-old will link up with the team in Australia this week and could spend up to two months with them as import Peyton Siva recovers from a hamstring tear.

Randle brings with him an impressive body of work at the NBA level, with 119 appearances in the league spread between stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors and, most recently, the Magic.

It's been a rough start to the season for the Breakers, who have been low on personnel from the outset due to a bout of Covid-19 sweeping through the travelling party as well as injuries to key players.

While they have shown some glimpses of their potential, the inability to field a full-strength side has seen them drop each of their first three games – including giving up a 19-point lead to fall to Adelaide on Sunday night.

Speaking about the team's issues, Breakers owner Matt Walsh was blunt in his assessment.

"The reality is no one cares. This is professional sport; we have to get on with it, we have to find a way to win games," he said.

"Randle is a legit NBA player who has started games and played significant minutes, and we believe he's going to come in and be one of the best imports in our league.

"We anticipate him coming in and putting us back in the hunt."

While initial reports suggested Siva would be out from 4-6 weeks, latest updates indicate that time off the court could be longer for the 31-year-old.

However, there is some good news on the injury front for the side. Captain Tom Abercrombie looks set to make his first appearance of the season this weekend after recovering from a side strain, while import guard Jeremiah Martin should also be able to return this weekend, after spending time on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

Randle's addition will provide a nice boost for the Breakers as he is a capable scorer, playmaker and defender, and Walsh believed he was the best import available on the market.

"We are committed to putting a championship team out for our Breakers fans," he said.

"We have a championship roster, and we have just added a talented guy to get us over the hump."