Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks v Wallabies: Opportunity knocks for fringe All Blacks in second Bledisloe Cup test as Rugby World Cup squad looms large

Liam Napier
By
6 mins to read
Shaun Stevenson will get his opportunity on the wing for the All Blacks this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Stevenson will get his opportunity on the wing for the All Blacks this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Opportunity knocks for fringe All Blacks in the last test before the World Cup squad naming.

After riding an emotional rollercoaster this year, Shaun Stevenson is among those savouring the chance to debut and, potentially,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport