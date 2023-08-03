Shaun Stevenson will get his opportunity on the wing for the All Blacks this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Opportunity knocks for fringe All Blacks in the last test before the World Cup squad naming.

After riding an emotional rollercoaster this year, Shaun Stevenson is among those savouring the chance to debut and, potentially, kick down the selection door at the 11th hour.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster and fellow selectors Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt have the bulk, but not all, of their 33-man World Cup squad already locked in.

Foster, after making 12 starting changes, one positional switch and including three uncapped players in his team for the Wallabies in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon, was at pains to point out performance is the primary focus before attention shifts to Monday’s World Cup squad reveal.

Yet significantly shuffling the All Blacks - injecting rookie Chiefs loose forward Samipeni Finau to start at blindside and Crusaders backline utility Dallas McLeod off the bench - speaks to the last chance saloon nature of this test for many fringe squad prospects.

Stevenson is far from alone in that category but after being named on the right wing for his test debut, he could be locked in a head-to-head battle with injured Chiefs teammate Emoni Narawa for the World Cup squad.

Foster acknowledged some World Cup spots are up for grabs.

“Yeah, there always are,” Foster said. “We name a squad soon but we have to be at our best in every test. We want to keep taking steps forward and making sure this is not a wasted opportunity for us to grow our game. The minute we take the pressure off and say it doesn’t matter then we’re in trouble so the answer to that is yes.”

Stevenson’s journey to the test arena hasn’t been easy. The form fullback through this year’s Super Rugby Pacific campaign was hugely unlucky to only be included in the Rugby Championship squad as injury cover - first for Blues wing Mark Telea then for Narawa’s ongoing back troubles - largely due to concerns around his defensive abilities.

Emoni Narawa started against Argentina but has struggled with injury since. Photo / Photosport

As the All Blacks notched three impressive victories to retain the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup, with Narawa and Will Jordan starting on the right wing, Stevenson fought to prove his worth on the training fields over the last month.

“It’s one of those things in life you’ve got to roll with the punches. I was gutted not to make the initial squad but you can’t dwell on it for too long,” Stevenson said.

“I got an opportunity to come into camp and put my best foot forward in front of the coaches. They gave me a few work-ons. The last four weeks I’ve been trying to learn as much as I can and critique some of those things they saw in my game that I needed to work on. I’m grateful to get an opportunity to put that jersey on.”

Stevenson’s maiden call-up in a revamped backline containing Chiefs teammates Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown is the culmination of perseverance and dedication. His rise in consistent form started with North Harbour in the NPC through to the All Blacks XV on last year’s northern tour and into this year’s Super Rugby season where he was one of the leading attacking threats.

Shaun Stevenson was impressive for the All Blacks XV on their northern tour last year. Photo / Photosport

“It’s a moment I’ll cherish forever,” Stevenson said. “Your childhood dream growing up is to play for the All Blacks so it was a bit of a pinch yourself moment.”

Sharing news of his debut left Stevenson’s dad and grandfather emotional.

“You don’t see them crying that much, so to hear my dad shed a few tears over the phone it was pretty special. My family have been there every step of the way, through the ups and downs, and now finally I can run out and make them proud on Saturday.”

In a potentially potent back three featuring Jordan’s maiden start at fullback for the All Blacks and Leicester Fainga’anuku’s first appearance of the test season, Stevenson is sure to have his hands full marking combative Wallabies wing Marika Koroibete.

“I’ve watched plenty of footy of Koroibete playing the last few years and marked him at the Rebels so he’s no stranger to me.”

Standing at 1.9 metres, Stevenson will be a prime target for the kicks to exploit space the All Blacks have utilised this season. While he’s predominantly played fullback for the Chiefs, Stevenson appears comfortable with his switch to the right edge.

“I don’t want to go out there and change because it’s my first game. I’ll play my footy in those structures the boys have been doing so well over the last three weeks. There’s a few new roles to learn but other than that I’ll play my natural game.”

Following his side’s 38-7 humbling at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last week, Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has made three starting changes to his forward pack - selecting a tight five with 43 caps combined, while anointing another new captain, Reds halfback Tate McDermott. This week’s run-on side is the seventh-least experienced Wallabies team of the professional era, with 277 caps across the 15 players named.

“I saw a lot of fire and brimstone last week and we’re expecting the same,” Foster said.

“They had large periods of the game they were pretty content with. I can’t see that changing a lot but when you lose it hurts so I’m sure they’ll come back strong. They’ve largely picked a similar team so I’m sure they’ll take the lessons from last week and try to grow their game. They’re a handful so it’s going to be a big, fast encounter.”

All Blacks: Will Jordan, Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Dallas McLeod.

Wallabies: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Richie Arnold, Nick Frost, Pone Fa’amausili, David Porecki, Angus Bell.

Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Will Skelton, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese.

For live commentary of All Blacks v Wallabies, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRADIO; catch the Alternative Commentary Collective on iHeartRADIO, Hauraki and SKY Sport 9, or get live updates from nzherald.co.nz.