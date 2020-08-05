Taupō Racing Club are looking forward to the start of the season with a thoroughbred stud day on Wednesday, August 12.

Secretary Marion Thompson said the races were always well attended in Taupō and there was a high level of interest in the thoroughbred stud day.

Races are scheduled to start at 11am, with two trial runs for group one horses followed by nine races, mainly sponsored by Waikato horse studs. The feature race is the Pak'nSave Taupō Fillies 1100-metre race.

The gates open at 10am and refreshments and food vendors are on-site with marquees for shelter.

Marion said new members are welcome, with memberships costing $46 per year.

"It's an unbeatably relaxed, family-fun day of country racing. A great day out for very little cost and best of all, everyone's welcome," said Marion.