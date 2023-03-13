Whangārei team clinches Waitangi Mountain Bike Park’s first major event

Waitangi Mountain Bike Park has hosted its first major public event, with 72 riders from around the North competing in a challenging eight-hour relay race.
Waitangi Mahi Tahi [team work] kicked off at 8.30am on Saturday, with 18 teams of four riders competing to see who could ride the most laps of the park within the time limit.
The fastest mountain bike team, Waist Line Management from Whangārei, clocked up an impressive 24 laps in just under eight hours.
Waitangi Mountain Bike Park project manager Tiffany Holland said the record time for the seven-kilometre, mostly Grade 2 circuit was about 17 minutes.
There wasn’t much elevation involved — the biggest climb was the so-called Hua Hill — so the challenge was just to keep going for eight hours.
The event aimed to raise awareness of the park, which she said remained Northland’s best-kept secret.
Trophies and glory were at stake, but it wasn’t a super-competitive event.
“It was more about enjoying the culture and atmosphere of mountain biking,” Holland said.
“It was magnificent. One rider told us she couldn’t even think of any way to improve it.”
A massage therapist, a champion barbecuer and a DJ were on-hand at the park hub to keep competitors in prime condition, while spot prizes were handed out to spectators and competitors.
Prizes were also awarded for the best-dressed team and best team tent.
Holland hoped the race would become an annual event.
The Waitangi Treaty Grounds cultural group started the day with a rousing haka.
The park hosted the Northland Secondary Schools Mountainbiking Championships in March 2022, but Mahi Tahi was its first big public event.
All racing took place in Zone 2, with the rest of the park open for recreational riders.
Mahi Tahi was co-hosted by the park, event organiser Unforgettable Fun and Paihia Mountain Bikes, and sponsored by the Far North District Council and Northland Inc.
Winning teams
Male: Waist Line Management (24 laps in 7:53:37)
Female: Nannies (14 laps in 7:34:35)
Mixed: Ygig (21 laps in 7:59:19)
e-Bike Male: Eshock Factory Race Team (25 laps in 7:46:23)
e-Bike Female: Derailleur Chicks (21 laps in 7:56:04)