Season 55 FMG Young Farmer of the Year Emma Poole.

Waikato Bay of Plenty Farmer Emma Poole is celebrating after being named the 55th Young Farmer of the Year, the first time a woman has taken out the title.

She secured the win following three days of challenges against six other grand finalists that included repairing farm machinery, creating a hydroponic system, and an intense race-style challenge with multiple tasks that saw points awarded for both skill and speed.

Poole wasn’t sure where she was going to place.

“All the finalists have been so great throughout the competition, so I wouldn’t say I was feeling confident, but I knew I’d put in my best effort.”

Emma Poole competing in her Farmlet on Practical Day. Photo: supplied.

As Poole accepted the award, she said “There’s a long chain of women that have worked really hard to display the important role we play in agriculture.

“All those women have given me the confidence to stand up and give it a go. I’m just a product of what they’ve all achieved.”

Alongside the coveted title, iconic trophy, and famous Cloak of Knowledge, Emma also claimed $90,000 in prizes thanks to the Contest’s sponsor family.

Runner-up, Peter O’Connor, also took home the Agri-Skills and Agri-Knowledge challenges and said his favourite part of the contest was racing the tractor down the home straight of the Agri-Sports, a skill that is second nature to him.

“It’s a great feeling to be awarded second place. The competition was really challenging, it put us through our paces, with lots of unknowns and things I hadn’t done before. I’m a competitive person and I like to get out there and challenge myself, so I’ll definitely be back at some stage,” O’Connor said.

New Zealand Young Farmers Chief Executive Lynda Coppersmith said Emma impressed judges with her resilience, broad stroke of skills and knowledge, and sheer determination.

“I’m thrilled for Emma – it’s the most prestigious farming award in the country and it’s incredible to see it go to someone who will be such a strong ambassador for not only the contest but for the entire food and fibre sector as a whole.”



