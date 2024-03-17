The coldest morning of the year for some parts of the country has set the standard for the rest of the week.

Temperatures at Auckland Airport dropped to 9.6C this morning, while those in Whenuapai woke to a brisk 5.7C, marking the chilliest start to the day so far this year for those areas.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Conner said similar conditions could be expected across the North Island for the next few days due to a high-pressure system that will be sitting over the country.

Clear skies overnight will mean average temperatures of 4-6C can be expected overnight for much of the North Island, including Auckland.

“Clear skies overnight means things can cool down easier, because when it’s cloudy overnight, it gives an insulating layer,” she said.

Much of the country woke to the chilliest morning of the year today.

Despite the chilly mornings, comparatively warm days can be expected, with highs of around 15-22C for most of the country.

“Most places during the day are going to be about average for this time of year [with regard to] maximum temperature,” she said.

A southerly will sweep over the country, bringing with it showers and cloudy conditions to the south and east of the South Island early in the week before touching down on the lower North Island, and slightly below-average daytime highs can be expected in those places.

“We’re still going to have the sun come out and things are going to warm up, but do keep in mind the equinox is Wednesday night for us, so that means after Wednesday, the nights are longer than the days. So it does get harder to warm up during the days, because the nights are longer.”

Sporadic rain and showers haven’t put a dampener on St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Dunedin today, with hundreds of students taking to the streets bedecked in green despite a high of 15C.

Students celebrating St Patrick's Day in Dunedin. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Music, fireworks and chanting could be heard throughout the city’s student quarter from as early as 6am.

Those celebrating in the North Island have had their St Patrick’s day festivities blessed with slightly warmer weather than the south, with average temperatures pf around 20C.

Looking further out, Thursday will be mainly fine for the North Island, with some isolated showers in Gisborne.

Fine weather can be expected for the north and east of the South Island, with isolated showers in the west turning to rain in Fiordland, Southland and Clutha.

Friday will be partly cloudy for the much of the North Island, with a few isolated showers in the southwest.

Rain or showers are forecast to greet the weekend in the lower South Island before clearing, with cloud increasing elsewhere and isolated showers developing.