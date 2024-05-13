All of the works will mean more than 12kms of median barriers, like this would be installed on SH1 between Cambridge and Piarere by July. Photo / Duncan Brown

All of the works will mean more than 12kms of median barriers, like this would be installed on SH1 between Cambridge and Piarere by July. Photo / Duncan Brown

The SH1 Cambridge to Piarere safety improvements are on track to meet the expected completion date at the end of July, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

However, to complete the work, stop/go traffic management would be in place until mid to late May.

A key section between Gorton Rd and Keeley’s Reserve is now complete, with turnaround bays in place at Gorton and Tunakawa roads and flexible median barriers installed in sections through to Fergusson Gully Road.

Work continues between Keeley’s Reserve and Moana Roa Rd where median barriers are being installed.

NZTA regional manager for infrastructure delivery, Jo Wilton, advised motorists to prepare for congestion when travelling through the site.

“Congestion and travel disruption are frustrating for motorists, and we try to schedule works in a way that minimises impact. We operate night shifts for the more disruptive work, but work through the day is unavoidable, especially on a very busy state highway.”

Night shifts were currently occurring from 7pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday, with stop/go traffic management in place until mid to late May. Day works continue from Monday to Friday, with a temporary speed limit of 50km/h in place.

Work is on track to be completed by late June.

Meanwhile, further north, the fifth turnaround bay, just north of Hickey Rd, is also due to be completed in June, along with the installation of median barriers from the end of the Waikato Expressway through to Hydro Road. Temporary traffic management is in place, including lane shifts.

All of the works will mean more than 12km of median barrier will have been installed on SH1 between Cambridge and Piarere by July.

NZTA Regional Manager for Infrastructure Delivery, Jo Wilton. Photo / Mike Scott

Wilton said the safety upgrades would result in fewer serious crashes and were a big step towards preventing further deaths and serious injuries.

“We have already seen the difference median barriers can make. Since 2020, barriers between Cambridge and Piarere have been struck 96 times – that’s 96 incidents which could have resulted in serious head-on crashes.”

Wilton said it was “essential” for motorists to use the new turnaround bays to change direction.

“We’ve had reports of people risking their lives and others’ by making dangerous manoeuvres to avoid the use of the turnaround bays. This is extremely concerning and not only reckless, but also illegal.

“We appreciate we have changed the way people need to use the road and acknowledge the changes may be inconvenient for some people,” she said.

“We understand some people need to travel further to make a right turn, but in most instances, this is a matter of an additional few minutes of travel time. We believe the consequence of not making it home altogether is far, far worse.”

For more information visit the NZTA website page for the SH1 Cambridge and Piarere project.