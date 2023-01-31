Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

The ‘loyal, passionate, amazing’ woman murdered by the ‘animal’ next door

12 minutes to read
Sam Sherwood
By
Sam Sherwood

Senior Journalist - Crime

Tomorrow Joseph Brider will stand before a judge as he is sentenced for the horrific murder of Juliana Bonilla-Herrera while on parole for rape nearly eight years earlier. Sam Sherwood reports on the loving, kind

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

‘She was amazing’

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The man next door

‘I couldn’t believe it’

‘The gift of a week from heaven’

‘A monster’

‘It will never be over’