Two people have been injured - one seriously - after being hit by a car in Auckland tonight.
The pedestrians were struck on Huia Rd in Papatoetoe at 6.25pm, police said in a media release.
“One of the pedestrians was seriously injured, and one sustained moderate injuries. Both have been transported to hospital.”
A section of Huia Rd has been closed, with diversions in place. Motorists should follow the directions of workers from emergency services.
The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.