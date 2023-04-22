Two people have been injured - one seriously - after being hit by a car in Auckland tonight.

The pedestrians were struck on Huia Rd in Papatoetoe at 6.25pm, police said in a media release.

“One of the pedestrians was seriously injured, and one sustained moderate injuries. Both have been transported to hospital.”

A section of Huia Rd has been closed, with diversions in place. Motorists should follow the directions of workers from emergency services.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.