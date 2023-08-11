Jonty Alexander Lye appeared in the Christchurch District Court for a range of theft charges, including stealing a police officer's car. Photo / George Heard

With a police dog latched on to him, a wanted thief wriggled out of his trousers and made a run for it before stealing a patrol car and leading officers on a high-speed chase through the city.

Trouserless and behind the wheel of a dog handler’s car, Jonty Alexander Lye swerved across the road, before dumping the police car and taking off with the handler’s wallet.

The 29-year-old appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday, where he was jailed for a raft of charges relating to a three-month theft spree across the city.

Lye’s lawyer Dave Iremonger asked the judge to adjourn the sentencing, as his client was in “desperate need” of rehabilitation and was awaiting a bed at a rehab facility.

But Judge Quentin Hix pointed out there were more than 40 victims of Lye’s offending - stating they needed some type of closure - and proceeded with sentencing.

Jonty Alexander Lye was sentenced to two years and nine months' imprisonment when he appeared in Christchurch District Court for sentencing on August 11. Photo / George Heard

According to the summary of facts, Lye was driving a stolen car on November 19 last year when he was stopped by a police dog handler about 7.30am in Hoon Hay, Christchurch.

The dog handler placed Lye under arrest but he made a run for it. The dog managed to bite Lye but he shrugged out of his trousers and ran towards the handler’s patrol car.

He climbed into the patrol car and sped off towards Sparks Rd, leading to a pursuit by another police car whose driver turned on its flashing lights.

The pursuit continued through the suburbs of Riccarton and Fendalton with Lye travelling at an estimated speed of 120km/h, crossing the centre line several times and driving the wrong way at one point.

After he managed to evade the pursuing officers, Lye dumped the police car in a park in Edgeware and stole the dog handler’s wallet.

During the chase, he also threw the officer’s cellphone out of the window.

The lengthy list of theft charges related to a period between August to November last year when Lye broke into a series of cars parked in driveways around the city and stole credit cards from them. He would then use the cards to buy petrol and groceries.

He also stole wallets, tools, clothes, electrical equipment, driver’s licences, cash, handbags, motorcycle gear, keys and a garage door opener.

Judge Hix said he counted 43 victims but said there were probably more.

Lye was also further charged with stealing vehicles, including a campervan from Alpine Adventure Holiday Park.

On Friday in court, Judge Hix said reports showed Lye had the potential to represent Canterbury for rugby but things “went off the rails” when his father left for Australia.

Lye’s mother had written a letter to the judge, explaining that while her son is no “angel”, he is a “great guy” and a “really good dad” when he stays away from drugs.

Judge Hix gave Lye discounts for his personal circumstances outlined in reports, his guilty pleas and his prospect for rehabilitation.

He sentenced Lye to two years and nine months imprisonment and disqualified him from driving for six months, starting from when he was first remanded in custody which was November last year.

The judge noted that some victims were asking for reparation but said Lye wasn’t able to pay this, as he was already owing $12,000 for earlier offending. No reparation was sought.

Emily Moorhouse is a Christchurch-based Open Justice journalist at NZME. She joined NZME in 2022. Before that, she was at the Christchurch Star.



