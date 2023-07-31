Swathes of north Auckland are without power this evening, with a power cut reported around Warkworth, Tāwharanui, Matakana and Puhoi among other settlements. Photo / Janna Dixon

Swathes of north Auckland are without power this evening, with a power cut reported around Warkworth, Tāwharanui, Matakana and Puhoi among other settlements. Photo / Janna Dixon

Swathes of north Auckland are without power this evening, with a power cut reported around Warkworth, Tāwharanui, Matakana and Puhoi among other settlements.

Lines company Vector’s outage website said the reason for the outage was “uncertain at this time” and an estimated restoration time was “to be confirmed”.

Lines company Vector's outage map shows swathes of north Auckland are without power this evening, with a power cut reported around Warkworth, Tāwharanui, Matakana and Puhoi among other settlements. Photo / Supplied

MetService said the temperature in Auckland as of 7.30pm was 11C with a forecast overnight low of 6C.

Warkworth resident Helga Moran told the Herald the power went out at her home about 7.15pm.

“I’ve got heaps of clothes on [to keep warm], my Macpac jacket, a merino scarf, long-johns, it’s freezing,” Moran said.

“I’m a tramper, you see. I’m 74 years old and always ready for these things. I’ve got a flask of warm water and some taro I cooked earlier tonight, so warm water and warm taro.

“I’m looking outside and it’s completely black. The only light is from cars driving around. There’s a big moon out there, which is one advantage,” Moran said.

Another resident told the Herald she would be going to sleep early this evening as there was “no point in sitting in the dark”.

“My house is warm, but why would I sit up staring into the dark? I am going to lie in bed and listen to [Newstalk ZB’s Marcus Lush].

“That’s all you can do,” she said.

“There are no lights on in Warkworth. It’s all black. What a time for it to happen!”