State highway One, south of Kaikoura in North Canterbury is closed following a crash involving two vehicles. Photo / NZME

State Highway One, south of Kaikoura in North Canterbury is closed after a truck and trailer rolled.

Emergency services were called to the crash in the Hurunui District shortly before 4am.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman says minor injuries have been reported.