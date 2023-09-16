Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shane Te Pou: Election 2023: Act’s budget has the cuts National needs to pay for its tax package

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Act wants to cut back on the winter energy payment, KiwiSaver and the NZ Super Fund as part of its alternative budget.

Act wants to cut back on the winter energy payment, KiwiSaver and the NZ Super Fund as part of its alternative budget.

OPINION

No one, not even National, seriously believes their tax plan adds up. Which raises the question: what would they really cut if they were elected?

Just this week, it’s been revealed they’re half a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand