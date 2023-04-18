Raising the roof: Businessman shells out half a million dollars for special 50th birthday gift

Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson talks about the club’s 50th-anniversary celebrations and their upcoming Central League campaign. Video / Neil Reid

Businessman and philanthropist Rodney Green has handed over a $500,000 birthday gift - giving his beloved football club even more reasons to celebrate its 50th birthday.

The payment to Napier City Rovers comes as supporters continue to celebrate the club’s milestone, with management saying the six-figure sum will go solely towards infrastructure.

Priorities include fixing the roof of the club’s grandstand, women’s changing rooms and potentially a gym for players.

Green has a long association with the club, including owning naming rights to their home ground, Bluewater Stadium.

He told Napier City Rovers chairman Graeme Sole about his generous offer during a meet-and-greet barbeque at the sporting ground on the opening night of the club’s recent 50th birthday celebrations.

“What better timing [with the 50th birthday] . . . it is all about timing,” Green said.

“One of the managers there started talking about the work that needed to be done [at the clubrooms]. . . we went and saw Graeme and I said, ‘Let’s do it’.”

Green said he had been in discussions with Sole for two years on making a meaningful financial contribution.

The 75-year-old businessman was at Bluewater Stadium for Saturday’s 2-2 Central League draw against Western Suburbs.

This Sunday the team plays another Wellington club team, Waterside Karori, at Bluewater Stadium.

Napier City Rovers’ head coach Bill Robertson described the unexpected financial contribution as “really generous”.

He said the money would cover the much-needed maintenance.

“It is a fantastic facility, but it is not cheap to operate and maintain,” Robertson said.

“It is a very kind donation, and we really appreciate Rodney’s support this season, and throughout all of the other years that Rodney has been involved with the club.”

Napier City Rovers chairman Graeme Sole, pictured with club president Barrie Hughes, says the $500,000 donation was a moving gesture. Photo/Warren Buckland

Sole said the half-million-dollar gift would “lift a burden” from the club’s board.

“It is going to take a lot of pressure off the board; we can start running the club and not be worried about infrastructure,” he said.

“We have set up a sub-group and they are looking at priorities including the leak we have in our room. Rodney has always been a very generous supporter of our club.”

Green has financially backed Napier City Rovers for more than 35 years, including about 20 years when he has been its main sponsor.

During some of the club’s heyday in the old National Football League he used to travel with the team on away trips to Auckland, Nelson and Christchurch.

“I got really involved and just loved the people,” he said.

“The club is really important to the young kids with the job they are doing.

“I like grassroots people. That is where the passion comes from and I do it [back community associations] because I can . . . I love dealing with the people that make it [grassroots sport] happen.”