A pro-Palestine protester climbed on to a roof of the Christchurch City Council building this morning.
Police and firefighters rushed to the scene after reports of a person waving the Palestine flag.
Worcester Boulevard has been closed off by police.
Police are keeping people away as they monitor the situation.
A city council spokeswoman confirmed the protester managed to scale the lower roof of the Civic Offices.
“Police are on site and they are dealing with the situation,” she said.
More to come.