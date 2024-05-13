A protester waving a Palestine flag has climbed on to the roof of the Christchurch City Council building. Photo / George Heard

13 May, 2024 12:02 AM Quick Read

A protester waving a Palestine flag has climbed on to the roof of the Christchurch City Council building. Photo / George Heard

A pro-Palestine protester climbed on to a roof of the Christchurch City Council building this morning.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene after reports of a person waving the Palestine flag.

Worcester Boulevard has been closed off by police.

Christchurch's Worcester Boulevard has been cordoned off. Photo / George Heard

Police are keeping people away as they monitor the situation.

A city council spokeswoman confirmed the protester managed to scale the lower roof of the Civic Offices.

“Police are on site and they are dealing with the situation,” she said.

More to come.