Police guarding scene of ‘unexplained’ death at Northcote Point

A police scene guard was in place at Northcote Point overnight following an unexplained death last night.

Police are investigating the sudden death of a person in Northcote Point last night, saying it is currently “unexplained”.

The death, at a home on Princes St, was reported to police around 8pm on Sunday night.

A local resident said a significant area under the Harbour Bridge had been taped off and armed guards were watching over the property last night.

“The circumstances of [the] death are currently unexplained and further enquiries are required,” a police spokesman said.

A scene guard was in place overnight, with a scene examination and post-mortem to be carried out, he said.

No further information was available.

The local man said the house had previously had callouts from the Armed Offenders Squad.


