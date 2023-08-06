Police guarding scene of ‘unexplained’ death at Northcote Point

Police are investigating the sudden death of a person in Northcote Point last night, saying it is currently “unexplained”.
The death, at a home on Princes St, was reported to police around 8pm on Sunday night.
A local resident said a significant area under the Harbour Bridge had been taped off and armed guards were watching over the property last night.
“The circumstances of [the] death are currently unexplained and further enquiries are required,” a police spokesman said.
A scene guard was in place overnight, with a scene examination and post-mortem to be carried out, he said.
No further information was available.
The local man said the house had previously had callouts from the Armed Offenders Squad.