Pharmacists have been asked to limit the amount of medication they prescribe to some SSRI users, as shortages of one antidepressant hit New Zealand.

Pharmac operations director Lisa Williams said the agency had been advised fluoxetine hydrochloride 20 mg capsules, a medicine generally used to manage depression and anxiety, was in short supply.

“To help distribute it fairly, we have asked pharmacists to restrict dispensing to seven days’ supply, instead of monthly, to ensure equitable access to the medicine.”

Fluoxetine hydrochloride, often referred to by the brand-name Prozac, is one of the most commonly prescribed SSRIs.

Williams said 22,000 units of a section 29 Fluoxetine arrived in New Zealand on Monday, February 20.

Section 29 of the Medicines Act allows for medicines that are not Medsafe approved to be prescribed and supplied to people.

“We understand it is being distributed to wholesalers but will take time to reach pharmacies. There is also a shipment of 60,000 units of Arrow-Fluoxetine, supplied by Teva, due to arrive in New Zealand today (27 February).”

She said they were continuing to monitor the situation and expect that this supply issue will be resolved in March.