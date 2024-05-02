One person has died after a car crashed into a tree on Kamo Road overnight.

One person has died after a car crashed into a tree on Kamo Road overnight.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person in Whangārei early this morning.

At approximately 12.45am, emergency services responded to reports that a vehicle had crashed into a tree on Kamo Rd.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance and an investigation is now under way into the circumstances of the crash.

