Numerous firefighters battle out of control blaze in north Queenstown

Multiple fire units and helicopters are battling the flames on Skippers Rd in Long Gully, located 22km from the city centre. Photo / FENZ

Firefighters are struggling to get a vegetation fire under control, as it blazed through the night in north Queenstown.

Multiple fire units and helicopters are battling the flames on Skippers Rd in Long Gully, 22km from the city centre.

At this stage, the fire has consumed 6ha of retired high country farmland - including a large area of dead wilding pine trees.

However, Fire and Emergency has confirmed the fire is not yet under control.

Four ground crews and three helicopters are fighting the blaze which started shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

“We are using helicopters to knock the active fire while the conditions are in our favour this morning,” said Mark Mawhinney, Fire and Emergency incident controller.

“Ground crews will be working to secure the perimeter along the Skippers Road and extinguish hotspots.”

Of concern to Fire and Emergency is the fire’s proximity to several local mountain biking trails.

The trails, which are popular with mountain bikers, would lead them close to the fire ground.

These trails include the Skippers Pack Track, which is affected by the fire, the Coronet Loop below Greengate Saddle, the Pack Track and Sack Trail and Atleys Terrace Track.

A 10-day mountain biking festival was set to kick off today.

As a result of the blaze, Skippers Rd has been closed to the public.

Mawhinney is also reminding people not to fly drones in the area due to being a serious hazard to helicopters.