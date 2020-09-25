There are two new cases of Covid-19 - one in the community.

One case is from overseas and tested positive in managed isolation.

The community case is a woman in her late teens who was already self-isolating. She is a household contact, epidemiologically linked to the Auckland August cluster bereavement sub-group.

The imported case is a man in his 40s who returned from Russia on a flight via Turkey and Malaysia on 19 September. He returned a positive result to day 3 testing and is now at the quarantine facility in Auckland.

The five families who travelled to Taupō come from all corners of New Zealand, including Kawerau, Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.

So far 15 eateries, shops and tourist attractions have been marked by the Health Ministry as locations of interest between Auckland and Tūrangi.

They include repeat visits last week to one of Auckland's largest shopping centres, St Lukes Mall including late night Thursday and a four-hour dip at Taupō's popular DeBretts Hot Springs.

The cluster, which now stands at six, started with a man in his 40s who was twice tested negative but found to have the infection when he returned to Auckland after spending 14 days in a Christchurch managed isolation facility.

At this stage it is believed he contracted the virus after a rare 21-day incubation period.

Two others in his Auckland household have since contracted Covid-19 and a further two people from a second family who sat near him during a chartered flight home to Auckland on September 11 have since tested positive. A third family member in their home then became infected.



On Wednesday the Ministry of Health reported three new community cases and yesterday revealed more of the infected Auckland family's travel around New Zealand.

It included visits to McDonald's in Frankton and Tokoroa, Subway and KFC in Taupō and tandem skydiving in Taupō.

Today epidemiologist Professor Sir David Skegg said the newest cluster had the potential to be very serious.

"This is just a reminder that elimination is a process, not a destination.

"This will keep happening and it's essential we can keep on top of the cases."

Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy said the advice on isolation duration needed to be adjusted as more was learned about the disease and its possible incubation period.

"There should be some concern about this latest case and I think particularly because it is distributed across the country, it's not confined to one part of the country."



Yesterday there were three new cases of Covid in New Zealand. All were recently returned Kiwis in managed isolation facilities.

Meanwhile, the Auckland August cluster which hasn't seen any new cases in more than a week, remains at 178.