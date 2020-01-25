Northland residents near Whangarei are being warned to keep their doors and windows closed as a large fire burns at a nearby landfill.

The blaze at the Puwera Landfill in Portland, south of Whangarei, recently went to a third alarm, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

Firefighters from Portland, Whangarei, Marsden Point and Onerahi were all at the scene with more on the way from Whangarei and Hikurangi.

Posts to social media show large plumes of grey smoke pouring out into the sky above the Whangarei region.

Meanwhile, MetService reports the weather in Whangarei as being nearly 27C with light southeast winds of 13km/h.