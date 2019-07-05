The brother of heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker is receiving "treatment" from health professionals in Auckland, after he avoided charges for an alleged attack at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

A family source told the Herald John Parker arrived in Auckland late yesterday, having been released into the care of his family after being detained by US police on June 30.

The source said John is currently undergoing "treatment" from health professionals in Auckland.

"He's not a well man," the family source said.

"He's under the care of health professionals."

John Parker, a former professional boxer, allegedly attacked at least one member of the public after he was removed from a Chicago to Los Angeles flight due to a ticketing issue on June 30.

He was in transit in Chicago returning from his brother's victory against Alex Leapai in Providence, Rhode Island.

The 25-year-old was reportedly not charged by US authorities for the alleged airport attack.

John Parker was also involved in an alleged violent incident at his hotel the night prior to his June 30 Chicago airport incident.

On that occasion, he attacked a member of Joseph's extended management team, not David Higgins, who required hospital treatment.

Higgins said it was a tragic situation.

"It's become apparent that John has been dealing with some mental health issues that seem to have contributed to the issue," Higgins told the Herald.

"Obviously I sympathise with those involved and we're looking to provide all the support we can."

Higgins added he was "aware of an incident involving John" at the hotel the night before being detained at Chicago airport.

"I wasn't present at the time so I don't fully know the details and am relying on what I've been told by third parties," Higgins said.

"But I understand there has been an assault but do not wish to comment further until the facts are clear.

Joseph (left) and John Parker training together in 2016. Photo / Photosport

Joseph Parker was asleep and did not notice his brother had been removed from the flight on June 30.

He said he was personally devastated and asked for his and his family's privacy at this time.

"I can confirm that my brother John has been detained in the United States following an incident that occurred on his way home to New Zealand.

"I can't comment on the details of this matter – other than to say that the Parker family's prayers are with John and anyone who has been affected.

"This is an extremely difficult and upsetting situation for our family, and we humbly request privacy at this time."

John fought the last of three professional bouts in May 2017. He was undefeated but was forced to retire after being diagnosed with a brain bleed last year.